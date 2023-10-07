Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator Ends Hunger Strike After Assurance Of Early Start Of Savla Hospital

Seawoods Ex-Corporator Vishal Dolas | File pic

Navi Mumbai: Former corporator of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) from the Seawoods area and founder president of Sankalp Foundation Vishal Dolas ended his hunger strike after the trust received a plot for the hospital to start the hospital earliest. Even CIDCO reportedly issued a notice to the trust regarding cancelling the agreement.

Sandeep Naik, former MLA from Airoli offered him juice and sweets to break his hunger strike. Dolas along with locals was on relay hunger strike from Thursday, in front of the partly constructed Savla Hospital building in sector 48A in Seawoods, Nerul node, demanding the cancellation of the hospital plot allotted to a trust.

Protests Being Held For Over Two Decades

The residents are protesting against the trust and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for denying the hospital facility to residents for over two decades and against NMMC for failure to apply to CIDCO for the allotment of the said plot for constructing a civil hospital for the node.

Dolas, an ex-chairman of the Sports and Cultural Committee of NMMC, has been following the issue with CIDCO for the last few years and is now leading the relay hunger strike. “The 15109 sqm plot was given to a trust in 1999 for a hospital to be operated on a subsidised rate. However, even after 24 years, only the building has been constructed,” said Dolas.

