Navi Mumbai: Schools to remain shut in January for classes one to nine and eleven amid rising COVID-19 cases

In wake of the rising number of Covid cases in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bnagar has directed to close all schools for classes from class one to nine and eleven from January 4 to January 30, 2022. However, the classes of ten and twelve as per the guidelines issued in September 2021.

As per the decision, schools for classes from one to nine and eleven will be closed till January 30. However, the online classes of these students will be held as per earlier guidelines. But students of classes 10 and 12 will present in schools in person.

The schools have also been directed to continue the online routine works of classes X and XII as per the instructions given earlier. Similarly, students in the age group of 15 to 18 years may be called to the school for vaccination and all school principals have been directed to ensure that vaccination of all students in this age group is completed.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:32 PM IST