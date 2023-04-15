Navi Mumbai schools closed today for Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award for the year 2022 will be conferred on Appasaheb and Dattatraya Narayan Dharmadhikari | File

Schools across Navi Mumbai have been closed on April 15 owing to the entry of a large number of vehicles for the Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 ceremony to be held on April 16 in Kharghar. Around 20 lakh people are expected to visit the event in around 16000 vehicles including 11,000 buses.

In order to prevent any traffic congestion, both Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced a holiday on April 15.

Separate notice on school closure

A separate notice was issued by both civic bodies regarding the decision. All public and private schools will be closed on Saturday. The school will reopen on Monday.

Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022

Nearly 20 lakh people from across India are expected to flock to Mumbai and witness renowned social refoermer Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari (77) alias Appasaheb Dharmadhikari be conferred with the award.

Appasaheb helms Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan which was instituted by his father, late Narayan Vishnu Dharmadhikari, popularly known as Nanasaheb.

Mega worldwide campaigns

Appasaheb has been instrumental in mega worldwide campaigns involving tree plantations, blood donation, free medical camps, job fairs, cleanliness drives, superstition eradication and de-addiction centres. The Pratishthan entered the Guinness World Record in December 2013 by conducting the biggest medical camp with 1,571 doctors and over 1,52,000 participants.

Background of Maharashtra Bhusahan Award

Maharashtra Bhushan is the highest civilian award presented annually by the Government of Maharashtra. It was instituted after the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance came to power in 1995. It was initially conferred every year in the fields of literature, arts, sport and science. Later, the fields of social work, journalism, public administration and health services were included. At present, the award carries a cash prize of ₹25 lakh, a memento and a citation.

