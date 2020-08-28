Ganeshotsav 2020: Navi Mumbai says adios to 61% Bappa idols via artificial ponds

Navi Mumbai residents this year preferred artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols as more than 61 percent of the Ganesh idols immersed in artificial ponds on Wednesday. The number of households Ganpati was much higher than the Sarvajanik Ganpati Mandal.

A total of 3294 Ganesh idols immersed on the fifth day of Ganeshotsav, of which 3264 idols were from households, wherein only 30 idols were from Sarvajanik Mandals.

Of the total idols immersed, 2015 of them, were immersed in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) operated artificial lakes.

In order to control the crowd amid corona crisis during the Ganesh Utsav, the NMMC has created 135 artificial ponds for immersion of idols. These ponds are located nearby the traditional ponds, which are used for idol immersions for several years.

The NMMC has 23 traditional ponds that are used for idol immersion whether it is Ganeshutsav or any other festivals. Of the 23 immersion sites, 5 is in Belapur, 2 in Nerul, 2 in Vashi 3 in Turbhe, 3 in Koparkhairane, 4 in Ghansoli, 3 in Airoli, and 1 in Digha. At all these places, volunteers and lifeguards will be deployed.

In addition, the civic body has created 135 artificial ponds across the city. Of these 135 artificial ponds, 15 ponds are in Belapur, 27 in Nerul, 16 in Vashi, 17 in Turbhe, 14 in Koparkhairane, 17 in Ghansoli, 22 in Airoli, and 7 in the Digha ward have been created. “We have put up enough hoardings to locate these ponds. In addition, the civic body has also used social media and official websites to inform people about ponds location,” said a senior civic official. He added that for the seventh-day immersion, NMMC has made a similar plan.