Navi Mumbai: Sanpada woman shares details to redeem reward points, cyber fraudster dupes Rs 1.3 lakh

A 33-year-old woman from Sanpada was duped of Rs 1,30,757 by a cyber fraudster on the pretext of redeeming the rewards points of her credit card. While the incident took place at the beginning of the month, a case was registered by her on Thursday.

As per the complaint, on December 1 evening while returning from her workplace, she received a call from a woman who first told her the last four digits of the complainant’s card. Later, the caller informed the complainant that she had 450 rewards point in her credit and asked whether she was facing any problem in redeeming the rewards point.

Police said that the caller suggested her to a website redeemsupport.in and fills details to redeem the reward point.

The complainant without giving a second thought followed the instruction and filled in details like date of birth, and name and submitted. However, soon after she submitted the details, she received messages of two transactions from the bank. “Two transactions of Rs 73998 and Rs 56,759 were made at two different sites,” said a police official from the Turbhe police station. He added that the complainant later blocked the card. A case has been registered under section 420 of IPC and 66 D of the IT Act.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 06:49 PM IST