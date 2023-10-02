Navi Mumbai: Russian Scientist Conducts Session On Enzymes With Anti-Cancer Properties At Bharati Vidyapeeth |

Navi Mumbai: In a ground-breaking scientific endeavour, the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at Bharati Vidyapeeth’s College of Pharmacy, Navi Mumbai hosted esteemed scientist Dr. Vadim S. Pokrovsky, Head of the Laboratory of Biochemical Fundamentals of Pharmacology and Cancer Models at the N. N. Blokhin National Research Centre of Oncology, Moscow, Russia.

This visit marked a significant milestone in the Indo-Russian partnership aimed at advancing healthcare through cutting-edge research and innovation made possible through the visionary leadership of Dr. Vilasrao Kadam, Principal, Bharati Vidyapeeth’s College of Pharmacy.

The collaborative efforts of Dr. C. S. Ramaa and Dr. Vadim Pokrovsky represent a powerful synergy of expertise in pharmaceutical science and oncology. By harnessing the vast resources and capabilities of their respective institutions, these visionary scientists are actively engaged in pioneering the development of novel cancer therapeutics. Their ground-breaking research findings have already made waves in renowned international journals, and the scientific community eagerly awaits their latest contributions.

During the visit, a series of meetings were conducted, providing an opportunity for the scientific community to delve into the current outcomes of this dynamic partnership. These discussions laid the foundation for an ambitious action plan that promises to revolutionize cancer treatment strategies.

As part of the knowledge exchange initiative, Dr. Vadim Pokrovsky generously shared his wealth of expertise with students and faculty. His enlightening talk, titled "Enzymes with Anticancer Properties: New Insights," captivated the audience, offering fresh perspectives and innovative approaches in the fight against cancer. This collaborative spirit and dedication to knowledge dissemination are key pillars of the Indo-Russian partnership's success.