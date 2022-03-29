Navi Mumbai: RTO starts drive against helmetless motorbikers at government premises

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Navi Mumbai started a weeklong drive against drivers of motorbikes entering government office premises without a helmet. On Day one, a total of 61 bikers were fined for not wearing a helmet.

Following an order from the Transport Commissioner, the RTO in the city started the campaign from Monday. From 61 violators, a total of Rs58,500 was collected. Hemangi Patil, regional transport official from Vashi said violators were fined from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 depending upon their violations and availability of documents. “There is a sharp rise in fatal accidents involving two wheelers. The special drive will focus on creating awareness among bikers,” said Patil.

In the coming days, the drive will continue at Navi Mumbai Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), CIDCO, Konkan Bhawan and other premises.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:08 PM IST