Navi Mumbai: RTISC defeats Palava FC in TDFA league

Amit Srivastava | Updated on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

The football team of Ramseth Thakur International Sports Complex (RTISC), Ulwe Navi Mumbai defeated the Palava FC in the TDFA league tournament played on April 14. RTISC scored 3 goals while Palava FC could have scored only one goal in the match.

Yash Dange, Rahul Rawat and Kaustubh Gaurav from RTISC scored one goal each in the match.

RTISC played aggressively, and did not give much opportunity to the Palava FC during the match.

Goals at regular interval mounted pressured on Palava FC. Kartar Singh Aroara, the manager of RTISC said that they will train hard to achieve future success for the club.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, coach of the club said that it was a good match for his team as they did not loss opportunities to scores.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:02 AM IST