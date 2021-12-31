e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex jumps 364.54 points to 58,158.86 in opening session; Nifty surges 104.05 points to 17,308.00India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, 220 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally rises to 1,270
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 09:35 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: Rs 1.5L fine collected from restaurant, banquet halls owners for flocking COVID-19 protocols

Amit Srivastava
Navi Mumbai: Rs 1.5L fine collected from restaurant, banquet halls owners for flocking COVID-19 protocols |

Navi Mumbai: Rs 1.5L fine collected from restaurant, banquet halls owners for flocking COVID-19 protocols |

Advertisement

Navi Mumbai: In its continued vigil against Covid-19, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected Rs 1.5 lakh from the organisers of a wedding ceremony and a sweet shop for violating the state guidelines.

The civic body had collected Rs 2.8 lakh from various establishments and banquet halls at the time of Christmas.

As part of the drive, the NMMC levied a fine of RS 50,000 on Adarsh Bar in sector 4, Koparkharaine, which was found to be open after midnight.

Similarly, a banquet hall at the Park Hotel in CBD Belapur was fined Rs 50,000 for accommodating guests over 50 per cent of its capacity.

Hotel Bhagat Tarachand in sector 18, Turbhe, was also fined Rs 50,000 for accommodating patrons over 50 per cent of its capacity.

ALSO READ

Navi Mumbai: NGO urges residents to avoid drunk driving during New Year Navi Mumbai: NGO urges residents to avoid drunk driving during New Year

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 09:35 AM IST
Advertisement