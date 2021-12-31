Navi Mumbai: Rs 1.5L fine collected from restaurant, banquet halls owners for flocking COVID-19 protocols

Navi Mumbai: In its continued vigil against Covid-19, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected Rs 1.5 lakh from the organisers of a wedding ceremony and a sweet shop for violating the state guidelines.

The civic body had collected Rs 2.8 lakh from various establishments and banquet halls at the time of Christmas.

As part of the drive, the NMMC levied a fine of RS 50,000 on Adarsh Bar in sector 4, Koparkharaine, which was found to be open after midnight.

Similarly, a banquet hall at the Park Hotel in CBD Belapur was fined Rs 50,000 for accommodating guests over 50 per cent of its capacity.

Hotel Bhagat Tarachand in sector 18, Turbhe, was also fined Rs 50,000 for accommodating patrons over 50 per cent of its capacity.

