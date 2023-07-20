Navi Mumbai: RPI Demands Formation Of Committee To Look Into RTE Admission

The Republican Party of India (RPI) has raised concerns over the denial of facilities for students admitted to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in Navi Mumbai. Mahesh Khare, president of RPI Navi Navi Mumbai has demanded the formation of an independent committee to investigate these issues during the ongoing monsoon session.

They made the demand in the presence of MLAs Suresh Prabhu and Anil Parab, among others.

As per the RET Act, it is mandatory to provide free uniforms and educational materials to economically weaker students admitted under the act. However, Khare highlighted that unaided private schools in Navi Mumbai are not complying with this requirement. The RPI has urged the government to initiate an inquiry into the mistreatment of RTE-enrolled students and ensure that justice is served.

“As per the act and subsequent circular issued in 2009 and 2016 by the state, free uniforms, notebooks, and books are to be provided to every student admitted under RTE in private schools. However, it has been reported that private school managements in Navi Mumbai are not adhering to this rule, citing non-receipt of the government ordinance,” alleged Khare.