Navi Mumbai: Rotary Club Of Panvel Central Honours Pritam Mhatre With Sewashree Award | Amit Srivastava

The Rotary Club of Panvel Center honoured Pritam Mhatre, the former leader of the opposition at Panvel Municipal Corporation with "Sewashree Award" for his contribution to the society after the Irshalwadi hill landslide incident in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

Pritam's service to society post Irshalwadi landslide

After the Irshalwadi accident, Pritam Mhatre first visited the accident area. He met the relatives of the deceased and consoled them. He stood at the war level from the Shrikshetra Panchayat Mandir of his J.M. Mhatre Charitable Organization where rescue and relief work was started by the NDRF team, administration, police, social organizations and local citizens.

Mhatre provided the necessary assistance to the administration from the temple. He also arranged food and accommodation for villagers and relief workers from collector office, NDRF team, police officers, provincial office, tehsil office, other government agencies under the guidance of Panvel ex-mayor JM Mhatre (brother).

Mhatre dedicates award to colleagues

Speaking on this occasion, Mhatre said that while working in the society, we should not forget that we owe something to this society along with our own progress. On behalf of the Rotary Club of Panvel Central, I would like to thank the entire Rotary Club of Panvel Central for honouring me today with the Sevashree Award for the social work done through J.M. Mhatre Charitable Organization in Irshalwadi tragedy. I dedicate this award to my colleagues, volunteers of the organization and all other organizations who have extended their helping hand, who have given me valuable support in this work.

