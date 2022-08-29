Navi Mumbai: Rotary Club of Panvel Central conducts campaign to stop using plastic

Residents of Panvel were assured that the collected plastic will be forwarded for recycling by the social organization through "Waste Warriors-Panvel" | File

Navi Mumbai: The Rotary Club of Panvel Central conducted an awareness campaign on Sunday to stop using single-use plastic that has been banned by the central government. Housing societies from the Panvel area participated in the campaign.

Paresh Thakur, former leader of House at Panvel Municipal Corporation launched the campaign at Balaji Angan housing society in Panvel. The campaign was guided by the club's PDG. ARRFC Dr. Girish Gune.

As part of the campaign, leaflets were distributed and banners and placards about avoiding the use of plastic were banned by the Government of Maharashtra and the Government of India. They also collected environmentally harmful and prohibited plastic from each house.

The residents were assured that the collected plastic will be forwarded for recycling by the social organization through "Waste Warriors-Panvel".

In this activity, Arunodaya Society in Panvel, Stand View Society, Moraj – National City Takka, Balaji Symphony – Sukapur, Neel Park, Vasant Arpit and other large societies participate by creating awareness and collecting banned plastic. Bharat Gas Agency Panvel provided vehicles to deposit nearly 200 kg of prohibited plastic in the said activity.