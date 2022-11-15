e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Rotary club hosts marathon to spread awareness on diabetes management

Navi Mumbai: Rotary club hosts marathon to spread awareness on diabetes management

Rotary club has conceptualised an insulin bank to help those patients from low-income groups who cannot afford treatment; the funds raised through marathon will be utilised in building the insulin bank.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Marathon was organised by Rotary club for diabetes management awareness | FPJ
Follow us on

Rotary Club and Rotaract Club of Panvel Horizon and Diabetes Health Foundation Trust organised a marathon to raise awareness about diabetes in society and the importance of exercise in diabetes management on Sunday, November 13 in New Panvel.

Raigad District chief of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Prashant Thakur flagged off the marathon.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Thief breaks in Panvel home, steals valuables worth Rs 3.89 lakh
article-image

Diabetes and its potential complications place a healthcare burden on families and communities. In this background, the Rotary Club and Rotaract Club of Panvel Horizon and Diabetes Health Foundation Trust have designed an insulin bank concept for those from low-income groups who have diabetes but cannot afford treatment.

Through this insulin bank, insulin will be provided to patients who need it in the form of rationing.

The donation amount from this marathon will be used for setting up an insulin bank by the Diabetes Health Foundation Charitable Trust. More than 500 citizens participated in this marathon which was held in two groups.

Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex and other philanthropic organizations contributed to this activity. Prizes were distributed to the winners.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Jitendra Awhad gets anticipatory bail in molestation case

Mumbai updates: Jitendra Awhad gets anticipatory bail in molestation case

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab's family shifted to Mumbai from Vasai 15 days ago; he helped...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab's family shifted to Mumbai from Vasai 15 days ago; he helped...

Delhi HC dismisses Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging ECI's decision to freeze election symbol of...

Delhi HC dismisses Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging ECI's decision to freeze election symbol of...

Navi Mumbai: Agri-Koli youth foundation held guidance camp to regularise need-based construction

Navi Mumbai: Agri-Koli youth foundation held guidance camp to regularise need-based construction

Palghar: Ahead of ZP polls, member from Eknath Shinde-led faction alleges kidnapping attempt; files...

Palghar: Ahead of ZP polls, member from Eknath Shinde-led faction alleges kidnapping attempt; files...