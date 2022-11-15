Navi Mumbai: Rotary club hosts marathon to spread awareness on diabetes management

Marathon was organised by Rotary club for diabetes management awareness | FPJ

Rotary Club and Rotaract Club of Panvel Horizon and Diabetes Health Foundation Trust organised a marathon to raise awareness about diabetes in society and the importance of exercise in diabetes management on Sunday, November 13 in New Panvel.

Raigad District chief of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Prashant Thakur flagged off the marathon.

Diabetes and its potential complications place a healthcare burden on families and communities. In this background, the Rotary Club and Rotaract Club of Panvel Horizon and Diabetes Health Foundation Trust have designed an insulin bank concept for those from low-income groups who have diabetes but cannot afford treatment.

Through this insulin bank, insulin will be provided to patients who need it in the form of rationing.

The donation amount from this marathon will be used for setting up an insulin bank by the Diabetes Health Foundation Charitable Trust. More than 500 citizens participated in this marathon which was held in two groups.

Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex and other philanthropic organizations contributed to this activity. Prizes were distributed to the winners.