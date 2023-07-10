Navi Mumbai: Rotary Club Conducts Tree Plantation Drive In Kharghar

A tree plantation drive was conducted at Kharghar on Saturday by the Rotary Club of Kharghar Midtown. |

A tree plantation drive was conducted at Kharghar on Saturday by the Rotary Club of Kharghar Midtown. Around 50 different fruits, flowers, other trees and saplings were planted.

The drive was conducted at sector 36 in Kharghar and a large number of citizens participated. “We planted around 50 different fruits, flowers, other trees and saplings; and will continue a similar drive,” said Rotary Club president Anup Gupta.

During the drive, Rotarians and their families were present and each of them planted at least one tree. They also pledged that they would take care of these trees until they completely grow.