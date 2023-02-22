Navi Mumbai: Rise in mercury affecting favourite summer fruits watermelon & lemon prices | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: With the rise in mercury levels, the demand for juicy fruits like watermelon has increased sharply. This has led to the rise in demand and prices as well. The juicy summer fruit, watermelon, which was available at Rs 15 per kg in January has reached upto Rs 40 per kg.

Traders say that the demand-supply mismatch has led to a sharp rise in the prices which will come down after a rise in supply by March-April.

Wholesale price between Rs 12 to Rs 20 per kg

This year in February, the city has already witnessed a heatwave-like situation. At present, the arrival of watermelons at the Fruits Market in Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) is between 5500 to 6000 quintals. On Wednesday, a total of 5465 quintals of watermelon arrived. “The wholesale price is commanding between Rs 12 to Rs 20 per kg,” said Prahlad Salunkhe, a trader at Fruits Market. However, in retail, watermelon is available from Rs 25 to Rs 40 per kg.

According to traders at APMC, the number of vehicles loaded with watermelon is around 43 to 40. The juicy fruit is arriving from Sangli, Solapur, Gulbarga, and Akkalkot. Another watermelon trader said that the watermelon season will continue till the full summer. “The dark green watermelon is known as 'Sugar King'. As the name suggests, it tastes like sugar,” he said.

Similarly, the elongated and large watermelon with creamy green stripes is known as 'Namdhari'. These watermelons are widely used in making fruit salads and juices. Depending on the size, a small watermelon is also available at Rs. 60 to Rs 80 while a big one goes upto Rs. 120 per piece.

Residents react to price rise

Priya Patel, a resident of Nerul says that the price of water increased suddenly. “Last week, I bought at Rs 22 per kg and now it is available at Rs 40 per kg and even the size is small,” she said. Meanwhile, lemon which is also used for making different cool drinks at home and by street vendors, the price of lemon reached upto Rs 90 per kg from earlier Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg.

