 Navi Mumbai: Rise in demand for fruits pushes up their price
Due to the rise in temperature, the demands for fruits especially, watermelon, muskmelon, and papaya has risen.

Monday, March 27, 2023
Navi Mumbai: Rise in demand for fruits pushes their price | Pixabay

With the holy month of Ramadan already begun, a sudden rise in fruit prices has been witnessed. Most of the fruits have seen at least a 20 percent rise in price and according to traders, there will be no respite in days to come.

Due to the rise in temperature, the demands for fruits especially, watermelon, muskmelon, and papaya have risen. Even fruits such as mango and grapes are commanding a good price.

Traders at the Fruit Market in Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) claim that there has been an increase in the arrival of fruits but due to high demand, there is a price rise. “Muslim community is buying fruits in large quantities,” said a trader.

Demand highest for watermelon

The demand for watermelon is the most among buyers. Around 100 vehicles laden with watermelon, melon, and papaya are arriving daily.

Even the market saw around 3,800 quintals of Alphonso mango arrivals of a total of 6,010 quintals of the total mangoes.

According to traders, watermelon is priced between ₹600- 1200 per quintal, papaya at ₹1500-3000 per quintal, and melons between ₹2000-2400 per quintal.

The increase in demand during the holy month of Ramadan has led to a surge in turnover for the market, with traders expecting brisk business throughout the month.

