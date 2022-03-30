Navi Mumbai: Revenue of Vashi RTO rises in the current fiscal

The income of Vashi RTO witnesses a sharp rise during the current financial year. As per the data provided by the RTO, the transport office generated a total of Rs 235.52 crores till the end of February 2022 which is around Rs 61 more than the previous year 2020-21.

Most of the period of the financial year 2020-21 was under strict lockdown due to Covid cases and thus the revenue of the RTO affected. During 2020-21, the Vashi RTO had generated a total of Rs 174.6 crores.

However, after restrictions were lifted, many people bought cars and even the sale of old cars increased.

Many families prefer private vehicles as safety from Covid and this resulted in overall registration. “There is a huge demand for VIP numbers in the city, including new vehicles and rickshaws. Therefore, the RTO received a large amount of revenue,” said an official from the RTO.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:45 AM IST