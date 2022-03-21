Navi Mumbai: Retail chicken price sees around 20 percent rise as market witnesses sharp dip in supply

The retail price of chicken has seen around a 20 percent rise in the last fortnight in the city. Shops selling chicken say that the sharp dip in supply has resulted in the price rise. Even the feeding cost and rise in temperature are said to be major reasons.

The retail price of chicken in Navi Mumbai has reached Rs 280 which is an all-time high. Chicken shop owners that there was a little more demand during Holi and this pushed the price further. “For the last two months, the chicken price is ranging between Rs 200 to Rs 240 in retail,” said Mohamad Naushad, owner of A1 Chicken shop in Ulwe. He added that they are getting lower quantity than demand.

According to the wholesale supplier, in the last few months, feed cost like maize has seen around 30 percent rise and this has resulted in the farming of poultry products. “The price of the egg will also see a rise,” said Rashid Shaikh, a supplier who has farms in Khopoli. He added that with the rise in temperature, farmers have dropped the production as chicken dies due to hit.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:51 AM IST