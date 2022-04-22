Navi Mumbai: Residents express happiness over land allotment to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam for Venkateswara temple

Residents of Navi Mumbai have expressed happiness over the state cabinet’s approval for the lease of land to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) for the construction of Venkateswara Temple at Ulwe node in Navi Mumbai. They say that the decision will add to the beauty of the city.

Deepak Umrekar, a resident of Ulwe said that the city has all infrastructure and facilities. Now the Venkateswara Temple will make the city complete. “Going to Tirupati is not easy as it needs money and time. Even getting a darshan is not easy as devotees from across the country visit,” said Deepak, adding that those who cannot go to Tirupati can visit the temple in Navi Mumbai whenever they wish.

The land will be allotted at Sector-12, Plot No. 3 in Ulwe Node for the construction of Shri Venkateswara Temple under a special project. Additionally, land admeasuring 40,400 sq.m. with floor area index of 1.00 has also been approved for direct allotment at a nominal rate of Re.1 per square metre.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board has set up temples of Lord Sri Venkateswara in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kanyakumari, Bangalore, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, New Delhi, Kurukshetra and Rishikesh as city level facilities in the country. On this basis, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthan had demanded that land be made available for the construction of a temple in Navi Mumbai as well.

Sudhir Rai, another resident of Navi Mumbai says that he always wanted to go to Tirupati. But he was not getting time. Now, he will get a chance to worship in the city itself.

Shri Venkateswara Temple in Navi Mumbai will be the focal point of attraction for devotees as well as tourists. It is said that the area will gain not only religious and social significance but will also generate employment opportunities in the local area.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:32 PM IST