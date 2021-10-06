Navi Mumbai residents equally prefer paid jabs

More than half of the Navi Mumbai population has preferred private vaccination over a public one.

As per a report, around 96 per cent of the population coming under the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken the first dose, which has an equal contribution from private hospitals.

Gearing up for a possible third wave, the NMMC has increased the number of vaccination centres and conducted special drives to reach a maximum number of citizens.

As per the data shared by the civic health department, around 15,92,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have already been administered in the city. Out of this, 7.58 lakh free doses were given through their centres while 8.34 lakh paid doses were given at private hospitals. The data also said that around 10.64 lakh people have already taken the first dose, while around 5.3 lakhs have taken both doses. The total eligible population is a little over 11 lakh.

A Nerul resident, Deepak Sainath said he opted for the paid vaccine as his office was expected to resume soon. “Instead of waiting to get a slot, I went for paid vaccination as it is not very costly and also needed to travel in local trains,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 12:34 AM IST