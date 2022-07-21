Navi Mumbai: Resident escapes with minor injuries after plaster falls in CIDCO-constructed house in Nerul

A 52-year-old resident of Gurukripa Housing Society escaped with injuries in his ear after plaster from the ceiling of a CIDCO-constructed building fell | Photo: File

A 52-year-old resident of Gurukripa Housing Society escaped with injuries in his ear after plaster from the ceiling of a CIDCO-constructed building fell early morning on Thursday in Nerul. The residents say that this was the fourth incident of plaster falling since he has been living in the house since 2003. The building is located at sector 48 in Nerul, also known as Seawoods.

From time to time, residents living in CIDCO-constructed houses in different nodes in Navi Mumbai have complained regarding ceiling or plaster falling incidents.

Sanjay Pawar, a resident in Gurukripa society, received injuries in his ear when a part of the plaster or ceiling fell around 4 am when he was sleeping. He said that due to the false ceiling, the impact of plaster falling was neutralized to some extent, and he escaped major injuries. However, he required a few stitches in his right ear immediately.

“This time, apart from plaster, a few portions of ceiling, including the rusted iron rod fell,” said Pawar. After the incident, both NMMC and CIDCO officials visited the house.

Bharat Jadhav, a former corporator from the area said that he has been raising the issue for a long time. “By evening, CIDCO started the repairing work,” said Jadhav.