Navi Mumbai: Resentment Grows Among NMMC Employees Over Permanent Appointment Of Deputy Commissioner

Navi Mumbai: Rising Number Of Officials Deployed From State Causes Resentment Among NMMC Employees

There is huge resentment among employees of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) after the Urban Development Department has appointed a deputy commissioner on a permanent basis. Employees unions are raising concerns on the rising number of officials on deputation from the state government directly.

While employees of NMMC have been working day and night for the city and achieved a number of feats on state and national levels, officials from the state are sent on deputation. The number of employees of NMMC getting promoted to higher ranks in the corporation is dropping.

Employees union claims that the administration of NMMC is now in the hands of officers and employees sent on deputation by the government. At present, around ten senior officials have been appointed by the Urban Development Department on deputation to the Municipal Corporation. Now, Dr Rahul Gethe has been appointed as a deputy commissioner as a permanent adjustment. So, there is a lot of dissatisfaction among the officers and employees who have been working in the Municipal Corporation for years.

Converted from Gram Panchayat to a Municipal Corporation

NMMC is the only Municipal Corporation that was directly converted from Gram Panchayat to a Municipal Corporation. Navi Mumbai, which had a budget of less than ₹50 crores when it was formed in 1995, has gone upto ₹4925 crores. Previous employees of the corporation worked hard to achieve this position.

Ravindra Sawant, President of Navi Mumbai INTUC-Maharashtra Employees Union, has raised concerns over the appointment of Dr. Gethe as Deputy Commissioner and he has written to the Governor and Chief Minister demanding the cancellation of this appointment. He said that if the appointment is not revoked, he will move ahead to explore the legal process against the decision.

Sawant said, “This appointment was made from the 50% quota allocated for deputation to NMMC. The controversy centres around Section 45 B of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation [Amendment] Act, 1949, which stipulates that the State Government must publish a notification in the Gazette before appointing an officer from its service on deputation to 50% of the constitutional posts sanctioned during the establishment of the Municipal Corporation. This notification must then receive approval from the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.” He added that in the case of Dr Gethe, the process was not followed and thus his appointment is in violation of the law.