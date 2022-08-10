e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Republican Sena to stage a protest in Vashi against rising inflation

Khajamiya Patel, president of Navi Mumbai Republican Sena said that common people are reeling under the rising inflation.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
Combination of normal monsoon and interest rate cut key to bringing down inflation by year-end, say economists | Representational Image/Pixabay

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Republican Sena will stage a protest at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi against the rising food prices due to the GST. The protest will be held at 3.30 pm on August 12 and a large number of citizens are expected to participate.

Khajamiya Patel, president of Navi Mumbai Republican Sena said that common people are reeling under the rising inflation. “There is no control on food prices and now the 5% GST on packaged food will only add problems for common people,” said Patel. He added that a large number of citizens will assemble between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm at Shivaji Chowk on Friday and stage a protest.

According to Patel, there is no control over the prices of fuels, cooking gas, CNG and other essential commodities. This has led to an overall price rise and common people are having a tough time meeting their household budgets.

