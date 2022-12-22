e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Republican Party of India (Athawale) stages a protest in Vashi against NMMC

The protestors demanded equal work, equal pay for the scavengers, implementation of a hawker policy, and provision of a super specialist doctor and MRI machine facility at Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital in Vashi.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Republican Party of India (Athawale) stages a protest in Vashi against NMMC | File Image
The Republican Party of India (Athawale) Navi Mumbai staged a protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi against the administration of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to press a number of demands.

They demanded that a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar should be erected in Navi Mumbai. They alleged that there is a nexus of civic officials and political parties and such officials should be removed from their posts.

In addition, they also demanded equal work, equal pay for the scavengers, implementation of a hawker policy, and provision of a super specialist doctor and MRI machine facility at Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital in Vashi.

The agitation was conducted under the guidance of Sumantrao Gaikwad, National Working President of the Republican Party and Party Vice President Sidram Ohol.

During the protest, Nanda Gaikwad, Balu Gaikwad, Abhiman Jagtap, Kavita Bhandare, Baba Mane, Prateek Jadhav, Vinod Wankhede, Laxman Sonawane, Sagar Sonkamble, Anil Angarakh, Rahul Sonawane, Hanumant Kamble, Govind Gaikwad, Chandu Patil, Sangita Takbalkar, Bhagwat Kamble, Vijay Malge, Premanand Ohol, Furkhan Shah and other officials were present.

