Navi Mumbai: Republic Sena stages protest to demand for improvement in ration delivery |

Navi Mumbai: The Republican Sena of Navi Mumbai staged a protest and demanded to improve the ration delivery systems. They held a protest march under the leadership of Navi Mumbai District Chief Khajamiya Patel along with guide Hiram Dada Pagar in the presence of Bhaiyyasaheb Bhalerao.

Khajamiya Patel said, “We have given a letter of demand regarding the problem being faced by citizens to the Chief Minister and Food Supply Minister Ration.” He added that we demanded allotment of orange ration card holders among families with annual income less than one lakh.

Several Republic Sena leaders were present in the protest march

However, there is a demand from the government and thus they took out a protest march in the Ghansoli node. On the occasion workers' Sena, Republican Youth Sena, Republican Women's Sena, Republican RickshawOwners Sena, Republican Traders Sena, Maharashtra Pradesh Organizer and Airoli Division Chief Prakash Wankhede, District Chief Dada Bhalerao, Nand Kumar Bhalerao, Yuva District Chief Sunil Wankhede, Women District Chief Rekhatai Ingle, Up District Chief Deepatai Bam, Gajrabai, Vinita Tai Balekundri, Sachin Jadhav, Umesh Khandare along with citizens of Navi Mumbai were present in large numbers. A charter of demand was given to Ration Officer Chhaya Palve to convey the demands to the central government through this march.