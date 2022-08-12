Navi Mumbai reports 78 new cases of COVID-19 on August 11 | Photo: Representative Image

A total of 78 new cases of COVID-19 were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 11. At present, the number of active cases stands at 464.

While June saw a sharp rise and then started dropping by the end of the month. The trend continued during July. However, for the last six days, more than 50 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city.

At present, 345 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the COVID-19 care centre of NMMC. On August 11, a total of 69 patients got discharged.

During June, two COVID-19 deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to coronavirus infection.

On August 11, the civic body conducted 1323 RT PCR tests and 1554 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,61,395 RT PCR and 22,86,516 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.