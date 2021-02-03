Navi Mumbai: Remove garbage bins and monitor through CCTV cameras to ensure cleanliness, says civic chief Abhijit Bangar

While taking a review of Vashi and Turbhe wards for the preparedness of the Cleanliness Survey 2021, civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed to remove all dustbins and install CCTV cameras or depute a man to prevent garbage dumping. He also directed to ensure that garbage should be collected from every household.

Currently the municipal commissioner Bangar is taking a review of every ward before the Pre-Cleanliness Survey scheduled to start on February 8. During the review meeting, he directed to rectify the shortcomings regarding the cleanliness in the respective wards.

Eyeing on the first rank in the Cleanliness Survey 2021, Bangar said that segregation of waste at the household level is very important. “The waste is segregated in three categories wet, dry, and household hazard. In addition, the household that generates more than 50 kg of waste per day must process it within the premises," he said.

"There are green, blue, and red bins for wet, dry, and household hazardous waste that should be kept outside the society. “The waste should be segregated at the slums as well as in the societies and it should be collected separately from the houses,” said Bangar.

In order to properly collect household hazards such as diapers, sanitary napkins, batteries, cells, mosquito repellents, paint cans, sanitary ware in rural and slum areas, red litter bins should be set up at the right place and citizens should be informed about it. “While garbage can be collected from households, the garbage bin will be removed and the place will be beautified,” directed Bangar. He further directed to monitor the place through CCTV or in person.

Bangar also suggested that the citizens should be encouraged to use the compost baskets in their homes for disposal of wet household waste through ward wise teams.

Meanwhile, he said that there should be no negligence regarding the cleanliness of public and community toilets. He directed the officers and employees to make regular visits to the toilets and check the cleanliness of the toilets and rectify the defects.