Navi Mumbai receives over 300 mm rainfall; waterlogging reported at several places

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has received 307 mm average rainfall till Monday evening 5 pm. Koparkhairane received the maximum rainfall of 256 mm on Sunday and 117 mm on Monday till 5 pm. Panvel and Uran also received over 280 and 210 mm rainfalls respectively.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old drowned at a trench in Panvel on Sunday afternoon. Police have not recovered his body yet.

According to Panvel fire bridge, a 24-year-old man, identified as Deepak Thakur, from Kalamboli was drowned at a trench at Poyanje village Panvel on Sunday.

A senior police official said that Thakur had gone swimming in a trench with three friends in the afternoon and he did not come back.

“Deepak did not know how to swim. A few minutes after he ventured into the water, he started drowning. His friends then searched for him for a long time, but could not trace him. They then informed us,” said a Police official from Panvel Taluka police station. The search for the missing man is underway.

As per the disaster management of NMMC, water-logging was reported at five places. However, the water was flushed out with the help of pumps.

In addition, tree falls were reported at five places with the maximum in Nerul at 3 places and one each in Vashi and Digha.

Meanwhile, a car swept away after the level of the pond rose following heavy rainfall in Belapur village on Sunday night.

Locals in Arawali-Bhutawali in MIDC Mhape saved four persons who were swaying away in a heavy current of water on Sunday evening.