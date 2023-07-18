Navi Mumbai Receives 88.20 mm Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, 4 Trees Fall; Check Region Wise Details

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 88.20 mm of rainfall from Monday 8.30 am to Tuesday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Koparkhairane ward with 103.30 mm, followed by the Belapur ward with 99.6 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed four trees falling and a short circuit call.
Rainfall Data
Belapur - 99.60 mm
Nerul – 82.80 mm
Vashi – 84.10 mm
Koparkhairne- 103. 30 mm
Airoli- 72.60 mm
Digha- 86.80 mm
Average – 88.20 mm; Total Rainfall in this Monsoon – 1043.15 mm
Incidents
Tree fall- 4
Short Circuit- 1
Morbe Dam
Rainfall – 181.20 mm
Total Rainfall – 1223 mm
Dam Level – 94.94 meter
