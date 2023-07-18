 Navi Mumbai Receives 88.20 mm Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, 4 Trees Fall; Check Region Wise Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Receives 88.20 mm Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, 4 Trees Fall; Check Region Wise Details

Navi Mumbai Receives 88.20 mm Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, 4 Trees Fall; Check Region Wise Details

The maximum rainfall was reported in the Koparkhairane ward with 103.30 mm, followed by the Belapur ward with 99.6 mm.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Receives 88.20 mm Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, 4 Trees Fall | Representational Details

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 88.20 mm of rainfall from Monday 8.30 am to Tuesday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Koparkhairane ward with 103.30 mm, followed by the Belapur ward with 99.6 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed four trees falling and a short circuit call.  

Rainfall Data

Belapur - 99.60 mm

Nerul – 82.80 mm

Vashi – 84.10 mm

Koparkhairne- 103. 30 mm

Airoli- 72.60 mm

Digha- 86.80 mm

Average – 88.20 mm; Total Rainfall in this Monsoon – 1043.15 mm

Incidents

Tree fall- 4

Short Circuit- 1

Morbe Dam

Rainfall – 181.20 mm

Total Rainfall – 1223 mm

Dam Level – 94.94 meter 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Receives 22.53 mm Rainfall In 24 Hours; Check Region Wise Details
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Receives 88.20 mm Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, 4 Trees Fall; Check Region Wise Details

Navi Mumbai Receives 88.20 mm Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, 4 Trees Fall; Check Region Wise Details

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Distributes Over ₹41 Crores Under Various Scholarship Schemes In Last 2 Years

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Distributes Over ₹41 Crores Under Various Scholarship Schemes In Last 2 Years

Thane News: 6 Killed, Another 3 Injured After Container Rams Into Passenger Jeep Carrying Students...

Thane News: 6 Killed, Another 3 Injured After Container Rams Into Passenger Jeep Carrying Students...

Anna Bhau Sathe Death Anniversary: 8 Must Read Books By The ‘Maxim Gorky of Maharashtra'

Anna Bhau Sathe Death Anniversary: 8 Must Read Books By The ‘Maxim Gorky of Maharashtra'

'Disgusted By Kirit Somaiya Video': Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad Demands Action Against BJP Leader...

'Disgusted By Kirit Somaiya Video': Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad Demands Action Against BJP Leader...