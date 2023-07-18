Navi Mumbai Receives 88.20 mm Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, 4 Trees Fall; Check Region Wise Details

Navi Mumbai Receives 88.20 mm Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, 4 Trees Fall | Representational Details

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 88.20 mm of rainfall from Monday 8.30 am to Tuesday 8.30 am. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Koparkhairane ward with 103.30 mm, followed by the Belapur ward with 99.6 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed four trees falling and a short circuit call.

Rainfall Data

Belapur - 99.60 mm

Nerul – 82.80 mm

Vashi – 84.10 mm

Koparkhairne- 103. 30 mm

Airoli- 72.60 mm

Digha- 86.80 mm

Average – 88.20 mm; Total Rainfall in this Monsoon – 1043.15 mm

Incidents

Tree fall- 4

Short Circuit- 1

Morbe Dam

Rainfall – 181.20 mm

Total Rainfall – 1223 mm

Dam Level – 94.94 meter

