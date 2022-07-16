e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai receives 25mm rainfall in 24 hours, eight trees uprooted

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Friday.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai receives 25mm rainfall in 24 hours, eight trees uprooted | Photo: Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 109.18 mm of rainfall from Friday 8.30 am to Saturday 8.30 am.

A maximum of 33.8mm of rainfall was reported in the Koparkhairane ward, followed by 30.4 mm of rainfall in Airoli ward. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed eight incidents of tree uprooting on Friday.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Friday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1517 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the good rainfall in catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level upto 80.14 meters. On Friday, the catchment area saw 55.40 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 1762.6 mm of rainfall has been received.

Rainfall details:

Digha-29.41 mm

Belapur-15.71 mm

Nerul- 26.4 mm

Airoli- 30.2 mm

Vashi- 19.6 mm

Koparkhairane – 33.8 mm

Trees fall: 8

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai receives 25mm rainfall in 24 hours, eight trees uprooted

RECENT STORIES

US 'will not walk away' from Middle East and leave vacuum to be filled by China: Joe Biden at Saudi...

US 'will not walk away' from Middle East and leave vacuum to be filled by China: Joe Biden at Saudi...

Mira Bhayandar: Solar Boon! Tribal hamlets in MBMC to get solar-powered street lights

Mira Bhayandar: Solar Boon! Tribal hamlets in MBMC to get solar-powered street lights

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land