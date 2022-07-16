Navi Mumbai receives 25mm rainfall in 24 hours, eight trees uprooted | Photo: Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 109.18 mm of rainfall from Friday 8.30 am to Saturday 8.30 am.

A maximum of 33.8mm of rainfall was reported in the Koparkhairane ward, followed by 30.4 mm of rainfall in Airoli ward. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed eight incidents of tree uprooting on Friday.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Friday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1517 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the good rainfall in catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level upto 80.14 meters. On Friday, the catchment area saw 55.40 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 1762.6 mm of rainfall has been received.

Rainfall details:

Digha-29.41 mm

Belapur-15.71 mm

Nerul- 26.4 mm

Airoli- 30.2 mm

Vashi- 19.6 mm

Koparkhairane – 33.8 mm

Trees fall: 8