Navi Mumbai Receives 22.53 mm Rainfall In 24 Hours; Check Region Wise Details

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 22.53 mm rainfall from Sunday 8.30 am to Monday 8.30 am. Maximum rainfall was reported in the Nerul ward with 46.5 mm, followed by Belapur with 24.4 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed four fire calls and one call over a tree falling.
Rainfall Data; Total Rainfall in this Monsoon - 954.95 mm
Belapur - 24.40 mm
Nerul - 46.50 mm
Vashi - 16.50 mm
Koparkhairne - 11.20 mm
Airoli - 13.80 mm
Digha - 22.80 mm
Average - 22.53 mm
Incidents
Tree fall - 02
Fire call - 01
Gas leakage - 01
Injured Men- 01
Morbe Dam
Rainfall - 48.60 mm
Total Rainfall - 1041.80 mm
Dam Level - 73.87 mtr
