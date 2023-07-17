Navi Mumbai Receives 22.53 mm Rainfall In 24 Hours; Check Region Wise Details

Representative Image | PTI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 22.53 mm rainfall from Sunday 8.30 am to Monday 8.30 am. Maximum rainfall was reported in the Nerul ward with 46.5 mm, followed by Belapur with 24.4 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed four fire calls and one call over a tree falling.

Rainfall Data; Total Rainfall in this Monsoon - 954.95 mm

Belapur - 24.40 mm

Nerul - 46.50 mm

Vashi - 16.50 mm

Koparkhairne - 11.20 mm

Airoli - 13.80 mm

Digha - 22.80 mm

Average - 22.53 mm

Incidents

Tree fall - 02

Fire call - 01

Gas leakage - 01

Injured Men- 01

Morbe Dam

Rainfall - 48.60 mm

Total Rainfall - 1041.80 mm

Dam Level - 73.87 mtr

