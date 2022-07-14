Navi Mumbai receives 109 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, 9 trees uprooted | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 109.18 mm of rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 am to Thursday 8.30 am.

A maximum of 125.1mm of rainfall was reported in the Belapur ward, followed by 117 mm of rainfall in the Nerul ward. Nine trees were uprooted.

According to the Disaster Management officials of the City and Industrial Development Corporation, no water logging was reported on Wednesday.

Navi Mumbai, so far, has received a total of 1428 mm of rainfall.

On Wednesday, the catchment area witnessed 183.60 mm of rainfall and has received a total of 1548 mm of rainfall until now. The downpour in the catchment area caused an increase in the water level up to 78.09 meters.

Rainfall details:

Digha-114.1 mm

Belapur-125.1 mm

Nerul- 117.1mm

Airoli- 106.1 mm

Vashi-91.8 mm

Koparkhairane – 100.9 mm

Trees fall: 9

Fire call: 1

Rescue call: 1