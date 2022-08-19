Navi Mumbai: Ramsheth Thakur Public School at Kharghar bags as clean school award |

Mumbai: Ramsheth Thakur Public School at Kharghar of Janardan Bhagat Shiksha Prasarak Sanstha, working under the guidance of former MP Ramsheth Thakur, has bagged the state-level Swachh Vidyalaya Award 2021-22 with excellence. It is the only school in Raigad, Navi Mumbai to get this award. The school was felicitated during a programme held early this week.



Former leader of the House at Panvel Municipal Corporation Paresh Thakur, member of the executive board of the school and Raj Aloni, principal of the school, accepted the honour.



A large number of schools in the state participated in the Swachh Vidyalaya Award organized by the Ministry of Education of the Central Government. After evaluating it, the districts nominated 14 schools from every district.



Accordingly, the state-level evaluation process of schools was completed. It had different categories like rural primary and secondary and urban primary, secondary and sub-category. Accordingly, the list of clean schools has been published by the Ministry of Education of the state. Among secondary schools in urban areas, Ramsheth Thakur Public School has bagged the first rank with a five-star rating.