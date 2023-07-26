 Navi Mumbai: Rajendra Sonavane, NMMC's Chief Sanitation Officer Who Executed Corporation’s Swachh Abhiyan, Retires
Amit Srivastava
Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
The man who ensured that the city was neat and clean, and executed Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Swachh Abhiyan, Rajendra Sonavane, the Chief Sanitation Officer will retire on the last day of July.

The man who ensured that the city was neat and clean, and executed Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s Swachh Abhiyan, Rajendra Sonavane, the Chief Sanitation Officer will retire on the last day of July. He was given a warm farewell.

Throughout his tenure, Sonavane's unwavering dedication and leadership played a pivotal role in shaping Navi Mumbai into a city known for its cleanliness and beauty.

Rajendra Sonavane, the Chief Sanitation Officer will retire on the last day of July. A retirement ceremony was held at the Varkari Bhavan, CBD Belapur.

Sujata Dhole, Additional Commissioner, praised his disciplined work approach and his ability to inspire and lead those around him. The retirement ceremony was held at the Varkari Bhavan, CBD Belapur.

On the occasion, the "Zero Waste Initiative," a noble endeavour to promote effective waste management practices, was launched. Embodying the principles of the three R's (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), all materials used for the event were thoughtfully selected to support sustainable practices. As Rajendra Sonavane bids farewell to his illustrious career, the legacy of his remarkable contributions to cleanliness and pride in Navi Mumbai will continue to inspire generations to come.

Navi Mumbai: Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi Raises Issue Of Name Change Of 3 Railway Stations On Nerul-Uran...
