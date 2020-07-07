Navi Mumbai Rains: How much it rained in Vashi, Khoparkhairne, Airoli, Nerul, and Belapur on July 7, 2020

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra. Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours, the IMD said on Tuesday and predicted intermittent intense showers over the next day.

In Navi Mumbai, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Muncipal Corporation, the city received a total of 794.94 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Belapur received 45.70 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 49.30, 45.80 mm, 43.20 mm, and 48.20 mm rain respectively.