Navi Mumbai Rains: How much it rained in Vashi, Khoparkhairne, Airoli, Nerul, and Belapur on July 7, 2020

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra. Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours, the IMD said on Tuesday and predicted intermittent intense showers over the next day.
In Navi Mumbai, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Muncipal Corporation, the city received a total of 794.94 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Belapur received 45.70 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 49.30, 45.80 mm, 43.20 mm, and 48.20 mm rain respectively.
The Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbais suburbs, reported 30.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba bureau, representative of the island city, recorded 13.4 mm rainfall during the same period.
Mumbai and around received moderate to heavy rains in last 24 hrs at 8.30 am of 7 July. Next 24 hrs intermittent intense showers likely, IMD Mumbai’s Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted.
The Matheran hill station in neighbouring Raigad district received 93.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, while the Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 74 mm rainfall during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
