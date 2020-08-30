Navi Mumbai Rains: How much it rained in Vashi, Khoparkhairne, Airoli, Nerul, and Belapur on August 30, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Mumbai and its suburbs will witness generally cloudy sky with moderate to intense rainfall.

In Navi Mumbai, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) today, a total of 2677.14 mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 AM on Saturday to 8:30 AM on Sunday. As per NMMC's data, Belapur received 64.40 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 69.40, 58.50 mm, 70.00 mm, and 69.30 mm rain respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive more rainfall for the next few days.

IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar has said that Mumbai and surrounding areas have received 40-70mm rainfall in last 24 hours. "Mumbai & around received 40-70mm rainfall at most places with more intense spells at few places in last 24 hrs. Today could be mod to intense spells Palghar, Northen Madhya Maharashtra & Gujarat, Rajasthan likely to heavy to very heavy falls today, as seen from IMD GFS model guidance."