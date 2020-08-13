Navi Mumbai Rains: How much it rained in Vashi, Khoparkhairne, Airoli, Nerul, and Belapur on August 13, 2020

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and intense showers in neighbouring districts.

In Navi Mumbai, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation today, a total of 2018.12 mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 AM on Wednesday to 8:30 AM on Thursday. Belapur received 41.80 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 53.10, 51.90 mm, 55.90 mm, and 65.50 mm rain respectively.

The IMD has issued a brown alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for Raigad, Nashik and Pune. Isolated places in Mumbai are likely to receive heavy rains, while neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri will witness more intense showers for the next 24 hours.

"Mumbai, western suburbs, parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai received more than 60 mm rainfall in the last six hours at 2.30 pm," tweeted K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD Mumbai. Satellite and radar indicate intense clouding over North Konkan, he said. Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and parts of South Gujarat are very likely to receive intermittent spells of rain, he added.