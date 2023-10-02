Navi Mumbai: Railway Block Extension In Panvel Causes Inconveniences To Commuters

Representational image

A scheduled 38-hour rail block in the Panvel area, which was intended to conclude at 1 pm on Monday, was unexpectedly extended to 5.25 pm, causing significant commuter inconvenience. The extension was attributed to a series of challenges, including a freight train derailment and continuous rainfall.

The sheduled block began at 11 pm on September 30th and was initially planned to complete by one pm on Monday. However, derailment of a goods train in the Panvel Yard occurred even before the block commenced, throwing a wrench into the railway's plans. This unexpected incident not only delayed the block but also impacted the entire schedule of the block.

Persistent rainfall

To expedite the restoration of the derailment site, additional laborers from the planned rail block were redirected to the site. This resulted in the extension of the block, with officials stating, "For the early restoration of the derailment site, several backup laborers of the block were sent to the derailment site." Unfortunately, the persistent rainfall further impeded the progress of the maintenance work.

As a consequence of this extended rail block, local train services between Belapur and Panvel were suspended until approximately 5.30 pm on Monday. Commuters were left with no choice but to seek alternative travel options, causing inconvenience to thousands.

"This unfortunate situation underscores the importance of thorough planning and preparedness in mitigating challenges in large-scale infrastructure projects" said a passenger activist.

