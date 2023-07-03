Navi Mumbai: Railway Announcer Injured After Plaster Falls Off Ceiling At Kharghar Station

FPJ

A 30-year-old contract-based railway announcer, Suraj Nibhankar, suffered head injuries after a portion of plaster fell from the ceiling at the Kharghar railway station on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 3.55pm and on-duty RPF constable Mahendra Singh rushed to the announcement room upon hearing a loud thud. Upon seeing a profusely bleeding Suraj, Singh alerted the station master. After giving him first aid, the injured was taken to a hospital. A probe has been launched into the incident.