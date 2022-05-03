Navi Mumbai: Radha Krishna idol vandalised in Khanda colony, police register FIR

Khandeshwar police registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly damaging the idol of Radha Krishna at an under-construction temple complex in Khanda Colony on Monday night. Police said the idol was installed recently by the Shri Radhe Krishna Foundation.

The complainant Devnath Chandradev Yadav, 37, a resident of sector 14 and founder of Radhe Krishna Sanatan Foundation said that the idol was damaged by someone between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The two and a half feet idol was installed on January 1, 2022, at an open plot meant for senior citizens at sector 9 in Khanda colony in New Panvel.

According to police, the temple was intact till 11 pm as a vada pav seller had seen it while returning after closing his business for the day.

However, on Monday morning, around 9 am, Yadav received a phone call that the idol was damaged by someone. “The wall of the temple was constructed recently and the work of door and colour was pending,” said a police official from the police station. He added that there was no security guard and CCTV at the temple. There are temples, motor garages nearby the incident site.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case under section 152-A and 295 for attacking a religious place and insulting religious beliefs. Police said that they are looking for CCTV footage of the nearby areas.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 06:59 PM IST