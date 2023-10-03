Navi Mumbai: Rabale Traffic Police Announces Traffic Diversion For 2 Days To Facilitate Girder Launch On Airoli-Katai Naka Road | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Rabale Traffic branch of Navi Mumbai police has issued a notification regarding the traffic diversion along Thane-Belapur for two days to facilitate girder launching on the Mulund lane of Airoli-Katai Unnat Creek road.

The traffic police have diverted from midnight of October 4 to morning 5 and on October 10 to facilitate the work. During the block period, vehicles going to Thane and Mumbai will be diverted via the Shilphata Mumbra Bypass.

Details On Diversion

Similarly, vehicles coming from Mumbai Thane via Airoli to Navi Mumbai will take Vashi Creek Bridge or Mumbra Bypass Shilphata to reach their destination Navi Mumbai.

The said traffic control notification will not apply to vehicles other than heavy vehicles as well as police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances and other essential service vehicles.

