Navi Mumbai: Rabale resident loses Rs 1.99 lakh in card cloning

A 64-year-old Rabale resident lost Rs 1.99 lakh after his ATM debit card was cloned. Rabale MIDC police registered a case of cheating under the IT Act. Police said that the complainant or his family did not use the ATM but money was withdrawn from his account.

Police said that the complainant Nagendra Shivrai Kadam received a message on June 9, 2021, of cash withdrawal from his bank account using an ATM card. As he was out of the city, he thought his elder son had withdrawn for household purposes in Navi Mumbai.

When he returned home, he asked his son about the withdraw of money. However, he was shocked that none of his family members had withdrawn money.

Police said that they approached the bank with a passbook and ATM card, the bank officials, after going through the transactions, found that money was withdrawn by using a cloned card and the total withdrawn was Rs 1,99,000 between June 7 and June 15, 2021.

Later, they approached the Rabale MIDC police and registered a case against an unknown person. Rabale MIDC police registered a case under section 420 of IPC and 66 of the IT Act and started the investigation.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 06:03 PM IST