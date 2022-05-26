Navi Mumbai: Rabale MIDC police book three for murder of tempo driver

Representative Image | File

Rabale MIDC police registered a case of murder against three persons after the post-mortem report found physical assault on a 38-year-old tempo driver from Digha who was found dead inside an auto-rickshaw near his house on May 9. Initially, the police had registered an accidental death report, after the post-mortem report that came on May 24, an FIR under sections 302 and 120B of IPC was registered.

The deceased was identified as Bhagwan More, a tempo driver from Digha in Navi Mumbai. More was found dead in an auto-rickshaw near his chawl. When the incident took place, More’s family was at his native village in Osmanabad in Maharashtra.

According to police, More was addicted to alcohol and on May 8 night, he had drunk with three others. As per the complainant, Priyanka Bhagwan More, wife of the deceased, she was informed by one of the three who drank together that More had a fight with two others and he was sleeping in an auto-rickshaw. When the deceased's wife asked one of her acquaintances to check, the person also found him sleeping. So, she did not call again. Later she received a call that her husband had passed away and the police had taken him for a post-mortem.

Police said that the three persons booked following a complaint by the deceased's wife are Nagnath Jadhav, Krishna Jadhav, and Santosh Mishra. The post-mortem report that came on May 24 found injury and bleeding inside the abdomen due to assault. Based on the post-mortem and complaint by the deceased’s wife, a case of murder was registered against three and police started the investigation.