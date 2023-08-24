Navi Mumbai Punarvasan Samajik Sanstha Starts Competition To Honour Legacy Of Social Reformer DB Patil

Navi Mumbai Punarvasan Samajik Sanstha launches D. B. Patil Movement Competition | Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai Punarvasan Samajik Sanstha has started a new journey to honour the legacy of the renowned social reformer and leader, D. B. Patil, through the "D. B. Patil Movement Competition." The initiative is believed to shed light on the life and contributions of late PAPs leader Patil by organizing a series of engaging competitions.

The movement was officially launched in Jasai, the birthplace of late D.B. Patil. To create widespread awareness about the upcoming competition the organizing committee held a meeting at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj High School and D.B. Patil Junior College in Jasai.

The meeting was attended by Dashrath Bhagat, the chief organizer of the competition, Ravi Wadkar, coordinator of the committee, Prashant Nigde, a writer, director, and actor in the world of theatre, Sudhakar Lad, Gajanan Mhatre, a renowned poet, dramatist, and writer from Navi Mumbai, Shailesh Ghag, spokesperson of the organizing organization, and several esteemed journalists. Shailesh Ghag, the spokesperson of the D. B. Patil Movement Competition. They provided a comprehensive overview of the competition's various facets to the enthusiastic students and teachers in attendance.

President Dashrath Bhagat and Chief Guide Ravindra Wadkar emphasised the profound significance of the competition and extended an earnest invitation to students, teachers, and admirers of D.B. Patil from Uran Taluka to participate wholeheartedly. For more information about the competition and to get involved, interested people can contact 8850315795, 9821196575 or 9004329457.