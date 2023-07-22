 Navi Mumbai: PSI Rescues Flood-hit Villagers In Uran, Dies Of Heart Attack On Duty
Vishal Rajwade, a 44-year-old police sub-inspector attached to Uran police station died due to a heart attack on Thursday in Chirner village in Uran taluka while carrying out a rescue operation.

Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2023
A 44-year-old police sub-inspector attached to Uran police station died due to a heart attack on Thursday in Chirner village in Uran taluka while carrying out a rescue operation. The Chirner area saw heavy rainfall and around 400 villagers were shifted to safe places after rainwater entered their houses.

The Police Sub-Inspector, identified as Vishal Rajwade, was rescuing people from the flood-affected residents of Chirner village.

PSI dies of heart attack

Rajwade spent the whole night of July 19 in the rescue operation. However, on Thursday morning, he started feeling unwell and was admitted to NMMC Hospital in Vashi. However, his family decided to shift him to a hospital in Mumbai. The family took him to a hospital in Worli. However, he died during treatment in a Mumbai hospital.

Chirner villagers as well as Uran police paid tribute to conscientious officer Rajwade. Heavy rain caused flood in 26 villages in Uran taluka.

