Navi Mumbai: Premium quality mangoes start arriving at APMC

Vashi: The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi has started receiving premium quality mangoes. The wholesale market received a fresh batch of Devgad mangoes which is known best quality in taste. The shine of its skin also attracts buyers, say traders.

Despite the mango season being delayed due to unseasonal rain November-December, the supply of mangoes is increasing in APMC and now the premium quality is also arriving in good quantity.

Around 10,000 to 15,000 boxes are arriving at the market every day. However, the premium quality mangoes are commanding a good price. According to traders, premium quality mangoes mainly Devgad mangoes are commanding a price between Rs 3000 to Rs 4500 per box. A box contains 5 dozen mangoes.

Traders say that the price of mangoes goes upwards depending on the quality like taste and shine. The clean and shinier the mango, the more demand it has. However, it also depends from which district of Maharashtra, the seasonal fruit has arrived.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10:16 AM IST