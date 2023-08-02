Navi Mumbai: Potholes Force Diversion of Heavy Vehicles on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Mumbai-Nashik Highway | PTI

Navi Mumbai: The large number of potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik highway from Kharegaon toll road to Padgha has been causing traffic jams. The movement of heavy vehicles during peak hours is adding to the worries.

To prevent traffic jams, the Thane Traffic Police issued a notification and banned the entry of heavy vehicles in Thane from 5 am to 11 pm. However, heavy vehicles have been provided with alternate routes, and the change in traffic will be effective until August 30.

This decision is believed to reduce congestion in Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan along the Mumbai-Nashik highway.

Following the notification of Thane traffic police, the Navi Mumbai Traffic department issued a similar notification for alternate routes.

Heavy vehicles forbidden from using the regular route

As per the decision, heavy vehicles going toward Nasik, Gujarat, and Bhiwandi from Kamalboli and JNPT cannot use the Mumbra Bypass from 5 am to 11 pm. Similarly, there is a ban on entry for heavy vehicles going to Gujarat and Bhiwandi from Kalamboli, JNPT via Mhape, and Shilphata.

Meanwhile, heavy vehicles can use alternative routes. Vehicles coming from Goa Road can use NH-4 from Palaspe Phata towards Kon Phata-Chowk Phata-Karjat-Murbad-Sapgaon and then the desired direction. Heavy vehicles coming from the Pune side can use the Chowk Phata-Karjat-Murbad-Sapgaon and then the desired direction.

Alternate routes for heavy vehicles

Similarly, heavy vehicles from Uran, and JNPT going toward Nasik and Bhiwandi and Gujarat can go from D Point Palaspe Phata, Chowk Phata, Karjat, Murbad and then the desired directions. Heavy vehicles can also use the Mumbai Pune Expressway to go toward Nasik and North India. They can use the Chakan route along the expressway.

However, the notification does not include essential vehicles including police, ambulance, fire engine and others.

