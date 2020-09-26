Navi Mumbai: Positive cases rise but mortality comes down in Panvel

Despite a sharp rise in positive COVID-19 cases under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the mortality rate has come down in the last one month. The mortality rate in the PMC area over the last month was only 1.86% while the overall mortality rate since the outbreak stands at 2.25%.

In the last one month, a total of 7,118 positive cases of COVID 19 was reported under the PMC area of which 133 people died.

As of August 25, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 was 10,538 and 266 people had died due to the infection with 2.52% mortality rate.

At present, the total positive cases of COVID-19 is 17,656 and 399 people died with the mortality rate of 2.26%.

In the last one month, around 7,000 positive cases were reported which is 30% less than total positive cases reported the previous month.

A senior official from the PMC said that the mortality has come down due to timely tracing, testing, and starting the treatment.

“We have ramped up the testing facilities and tracing infected persons. This has resulted in controlling the mortality rate,” said the official, adding that since there is more testing, more people are found with the infection.

"There is no need to worry if the number of positive cases rises as we have an adequate arrangement,” said the official. However, he warned that it does not mean people stop taking necessary precautions. “Wearing masks and avoid going in gathering is must to prevent the infection.”

Under the “Mission Break the Chain”, the civic body has stressed tracing, isolating, and treatment with the aim to control the mortality rate in the city. The effort has brought result and despite the rise in the testing, the overall mortality and test positivity rate have come down sharply.

According to an official, around 200 to 250 positive cases of COVID-19 are reported every day.

“People who reside in Panvel go to Mumbai, Thane and other areas for work. It is not easy to control the positive cases. It is people who have to take all necessary precautions while stepping out of their homes,” added the official.