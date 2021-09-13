Navi Mumbai: Poppy husk, opium worth Rs 3.2 lakh seized in Turbhe, one held

The Central Unit of the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 37-year-old man and seized poppy husk and opium worth Rs 3.2 lakh. The man was arrested when he was on his way to deliver the contraband in in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe.

Acting on a tip-off, the central unit of the Crime Branch laid a trap along the ICL school Road in Turbhe Gaon in sector 21 in Turbhe near the APMC market Saturday evening and caught the man with the contraband. He was identified as Sureshkuamr Mohanram Vishnoi, a resident of Turbhe Gaon and native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

“We received information that a man around 35 years was coming with opium in the Turbhe area. Accordingly, we laid trap around 4.50 pm,” said a senior official from the Crime Branch.

Around 6.10 pm, a man came in a taxi and took out a bag from the dicky of the car. “We found the man was suspicious as he was in a hurry,” said the official. The police team took hold and frisked.

“We found two packets containing poppy husk and opium in the bag seized from Vishnoi,” said the official.

According to an official, one packet was containing around 6.5 kg of poppy husk and another 380 grams of opium. “The market price of the seized item was around Rs 3.2 lakhs,” said the official.

Vishnoi was arrested under sections 15, 17 and (C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 06:54 PM IST