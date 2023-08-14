Navi Mumbai: Poor State Of The Multipurpose Hall And Market In Sanpada

The condition of a number of multi-purpose buildings and markets is pathetic in the city and the civic body has turned a blind eye to their maintenance. The condition of a multi-purpose building and fish market in Sanpada Sector 5 is similar.

Social worker Nilesh Kachare has submitted a letter to the civic administration and municipal commissioner regarding the poor state of the multi-purpose hall in Sanpada.

Navi Mumbai has a reputation as a well-planned city. The civic body has constructed various administrative and multi-purpose, market complexes and buildings in all its eight wards to meet the needs of the citizens. But due to the negligence of civic officials, a number of problems cropped up in these buildings. Among them, are the multipurpose building and fish market at sector 5 in Sanpada under ward number 64. The hall was inaugurated on 18 February 2010 to facilitate local businessmen and social work for villagers. But for a few years now, due to lack of maintenance, the present status is poor. In the said building, the condition of the toilet has started to be deplorable, smelly, and it is being reported that the water supply system (electric motor) to the building has also been stolen.

It has been observed that the roof of the said building is leaking during the monsoon season as no remedial plan or maintenance arrangements are being made by the municipal administration for the maintenance of the building. When inspecting the problem of the multi-purpose building and fish market given to the villagers for business at the cost of crores of rupees, it is seen that the officials have forgotten about the said building under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Swachh Survekshan.

The local women fish sellers express their regret that without doing business there, they have to do business illegally on the pavement or in the open where there is space.

Meanwhile, Bharat Dhande, Assistant Commissioner, Turbe ward said that a tender has been floated for the repair of the said structure. “We have instructed the concerned department regarding the problem of water and electricity,” said Dhande.

